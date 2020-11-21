MONTREAL -- Residents of Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough were awakened during the night from Friday to Saturday by gunshots.

Montreal police (SPVM) officers went to the scene of a residence on Aubert St., near Mennereuil St., after a 911 call around 2:20 a.m., Saturday.

"Police located at least one shell case on the ground as well as at least one impact of a projectile on the wall of a residence," said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

No one was injured and it was not known whether the residents were known to the police.

A security perimeter has been erected by the police.

"The scene is currently protected to allow investigators to better understand the circumstances surrounding this event," said Comtois.

Forensic technicians and the SPVM's canine squad is on scene to assist in the investigation.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2020.