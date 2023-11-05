Saint-Laurent to install solar panels on 'our most underutilized asset': industrial rooftops
Hydro-Québec is keen to have local shared energy networks and plans to help install solar panels, the Crown corporation announced last week.
One Montreal borough is getting a head start on that vision by unveiling plans to create the province's largest solar park and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"I've always felt that our roofs are our most underutilized assets in our community," said Saint-Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa.
He says Saint-Laurent has 4.5 million square metres of rooftops -- equivalent to roughly 850 soccer fields.
He envisions installing solar panels on these spaces to generate clean and renewable energy.
"That's a lot. It's enough to generate the equivalency to heat 24,000 homes," he told CTV News.
On Thursday, the mayor announced the borough's plan to create a solar park on industrial rooftops.
The project was considered in 2018, but DeSousa says the timing wasn't right. Now that energy is in high demand across Quebec, it's ready to be rolled out.
"We think we can contribute to clean energy which is what everyone is looking for," DeSousa explained.
Beyond energy, DeSousa claims the project, which he says is the first of it's kind in Quebec, will create economic development opportunities.
His phone has not stopped ringing since the announcement. Dozens of companies have expressed interest.
"Oh my gosh. Finally we have a leader who wants to join our efforts," said Mike Perrault, Rematek Energie president.
Rematek Energie is a solar panel distributor based in Saint-Laurent. According to Perrault, the company will help lead the solar power energy project.
"It's one of very few technologies that allows us to produce energy, where it's consumed, right on the building," said Perrault.
Saint-Laurent's city hall already has solar panels on its roof. More are expected to pop up throughout the borough, as the project will see the light of day over the next five years.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine
The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.
Canadians unlikely to leave Gaza Sunday amid breakdown at Rafah border crossing
It's unlikely any Canadians will be able to exit Gaza today, as Global Affairs Canada had suggested could be the case, amid an ongoing standstill at the Rafah border crossing.
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
Netanyahu suspends Israeli minister over comment about carrying out nuclear strike on Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday disciplined a junior member of his cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza, where the war with Hamas is inflicting a spiralling Palestinian civilian toll.
A Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in Crimea damages a Russian ship
The Russian military said a Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in annexed Crimea had damaged a Russian ship.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
A Philippine radio anchor is fatally shot while on Facebook livestream watched by followers
A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook.
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camps as Israel rejects U.S. push for a pause in fighting
Israeli warplanes struck two refugee camps in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strikes came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory's Hamas rulers, despite U.S. appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.
The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ends with a man in custody and 4-year-old daughter safe
The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said. The man was arrested and the girl appears to be unharmed.
Toronto
-
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
Deficits and documents: Here’s what happened at Ontario’s Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Atlantic
-
Houston looks to halt inter-provincial healthcare recruitment, says he will pitch idea to other provinces
Canada's premiers and territorial leaders are converging on Halifax for a two-day health summit that will focus on healthcare innovation, but Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he wants to discuss inter-provincial recruiting of health-care professionals.
-
P.E.I. Premier says homeless support centre must move, but cannot close
A controversial homeless support centre in Charlottetown is set to be moved after the current location has faced fierce criticism from neighbours, who’ve made accusations of crime, open-air drug use, and harassment.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle
Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating after a 66-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
London
-
An unusual union: Climate activists join forces with pro-Palestine demonstrators at Vic Park
It was a case of strange bedfellows at London’s Victoria Park Saturday afternoon, as climate activists joined forces with pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
-
Sarnia police rule sudden death as non-suspicious
Sarnia police are assisting the coroner with a sudden death investigation.
-
Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Another report of needles in Timmins Halloween candy
The Timmins Police Service is investigating after receiving a second complaint involving tampered Halloween candy – the incident involves a needle being located in a chocolate bar, police say.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Stabbing in Smooth Rock Falls, one sent to hospital, suspect in custody
A 38-year-old man from Cochrane is facing multiple charges including assault following an incident in Smooth Rock Falls early Friday morning.
Calgary
-
'I'm living the dream': Pospisil notches first NHL goal as Flames snap six-game skid with 6-3 win in Seatlle
A couple of Calgary Flames recorded personal firsts Saturday night in Seattle, helping the team snap a six-game losing streak as they defeated the Kraken 6-3.
-
Vernon Adams Jr. rushes for 3 TDs as Lions beat Stampeders 41-30 for West final berth
Just over two weeks after the Calgary Stampeders ended the Lions' regular season with a blowout victory, B.C. roared back in the CFL's West semifinal.
-
'It’s my show': MacKenzie Porter plots headlining tour, stopping in Winnipeg
The Canadian Country Music Award winner, who has notched six number one songs, is hitting the road for her first headlining tour as a solo artist.
Kitchener
-
‘This really opens physician’s eyes’: KW Chamber of Commerce touring future doctors at recruitment event
The need for doctors is becoming more desperate. A recent report by the Ontario College of Family Physicians forecasts that by 2026, 4.4 million people will be without a family doctor.
-
Local Hindu youth group donates 400 meals to those in need
For the fourth year, high schools students with the Radha Krishna Mandir and Cultural Centre (RKMCC) youth group prepared and donated more than 400 meals to local organizations.
-
Police lay impaired driving charge following crash with WRPS cruiser
A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove through a road closed sign and struck an police officer’s vehicle.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police say notorious sex offender wanted Canada-wide
A high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Saturday is now wanted Canada-wide.
-
Vancouver rally among global demonstrations calling for ceasefire to support Palestinian people
Thousands of people rallied at the Vancouver Art Gallery late Saturday morning, one of dozens of demonstrations across the globe calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for humanitarian aid.
-
Triple-game weekend for Vancouver sports fans
It is a jam-packed weekend of sports in Vancouver, with three major league games taking place downtown.
Edmonton
-
Parental rights, AHS and pension promises underline annual UCP gathering
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ends with a man in custody and 4-year-old daughter safe
The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said. The man was arrested and the girl appears to be unharmed.
-
Vernon Adams Jr. rushes for 3 TDs as Lions beat Stampeders 41-30 for West final berth
Just over two weeks after the Calgary Stampeders ended the Lions' regular season with a blowout victory, B.C. roared back in the CFL's West semifinal.
Windsor
-
Windsor carjacker allegedly used ‘noxious substance’ on drivers: WPS
Windsor police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole two vehicles by spraying the occupants with a “noxious substance,” and attempted two other carjackings over the past 24 hours.
-
Three people injured in downtown shooting, Major Crimes Unit investigating
Windsor police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown that sent one victim to hospital and injured two others.
-
Riverside family in mourning, stolen hospital data published, and Belle River business duo makes deal on Dragon’s Den
A Riverside family is mourning the loss of the 16-year-old boy killed in a motorcycle crash, data connected to the hospital cyberattack has been published, and a local mother-son duo cuts a new partner into their pita chip business.
Regina
-
Serious collision causes traffic detours near Kindersley: RCMP
Drivers can be on the lookout for detours and traffic slowdowns following a serious collision near Kindersley, Sask.
-
Sask. Party hosts Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre at annual convention
At the annual Sask. Party convention, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre took to the podium as a guest speaker in Regina.
-
Regina police investigate after man found with serious injuries
Regina police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating Nazi swastika spotted at pro-Palestine rally
Ottawa police say they are investigating after someone snapped a picture of a sign comparing Israel to the Nazis at Saturday's pro-Palestine rally.
-
A look at the many motions prepared for Lansdowne 2.0
After two days of marathon meetings on the $419-million plan for Lansdowne 2.0, Ottawa city councillors are taking a week to review dozens of motions before the next round of debate.
-
Thousands gather in Ottawa in biggest pro-Palestine rally since Israel-Hamas war began
Four weeks after the Israel-Hamas war began, a large crowd in downtown Ottawa called for a ceasefire and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man in critical condition after medical emergency in police holding cell
A Saskatoon man is in critical condition after going into medical distress in a police holding cell on Saturday.
-
Sask. Party hosts Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre at annual convention
At the annual Sask. Party convention, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre took to the podium as a guest speaker in Regina.
-
Province giving family doctors $20M boost ahead of new payment model
The province is giving one-time funding of $20 million to family physicians as a stopgap measure before Saskatchewan moves to a new payment model based on blended capitation.