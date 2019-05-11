Featured Video
Saint-Laurent mayor DeSousa pushing for short airport extension on REM line
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 7:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 11, 2019 7:27PM EDT
Saint-Laurent mayor Alan DeSousa is hopeful that a proposed 700-metre extension connecting the Dorval station to the airport will get approved by the time excavation begins.
It’s been met with resistance by the ARTM.
“There was very little planning done to connect the little pieces,” he said, referring to the transit map.
If approved, the airport extension would allow residents in western Lachine, Dorval, and the southern part of the West Island access to the line.
Tunnelling work begins in the coming months, but that doesn’t faze DeSousa.
“We still don’t think it’s too late,” he said.
“It’s an idea that’s supported by the airport authorities, supported by Via Rail, supported by the City of Dorval, supported by Saint-Laurent and I’m hoping soon to be supported by the City of Montreal.”
