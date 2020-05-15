MONTREAL -- Police in Saint-Jérome have reason to believe a 61-year-old man who was just sent to prison for stalking an 11-year-old girl may have other victims.

Claude Bigras was recently sentenced to 10 months in prison for voyeurism and stalking. He watched the girl through her bedroom window.

The Service de police de la ville de Saint-Jérôme (SPVSJ) said when this case came to light, two alleged victims were met by investigators. Seven new charges were then laid against Bigras, including for sexual assault.

Several victims have been identified. The serial crime investigation unit – coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec – has been deployed.

The SPVSJ is asking citizens who have witnessed or been victims of Bigras for acts of voyeurism or sexual assault to communicate with their investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.