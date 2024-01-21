MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society unveils massive Quebec flag on its 76th birthday

    The Quebec flag celebrates its 76th birthday on Jan. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The Quebec flag celebrates its 76th birthday on Jan. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The iconic fleur-de-lis flag that graces lawns, car windows, apartment balconies, and government buildings across the province turned 76 on Sunday.

    Premier Maurice Duplessis approved the new Quebec flag with its white cross on blue background and four fleur-de-lis in each blue quadrant on Jan. 21, 1948.

    The Montreal Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society (SSJB) organized a flag day celebration in Quebec City on Sunday where singer Marie-Elaine Thibert sang "Gens du pays" by Gilles Vigneault as a massive flag was unfurled.

    "There is no stronger symbol to define us than our flag," said SSJB president Marie-Anne Alepin in a news release. "It embodies who we are: Quebecers. By celebrating it, we send the message that we are proud of what unites us, proud to be part of this beautiful French-speaking nation in the north of America. This pride is our essence." 

    The design was based on the Carillon (Sacred Heart) flag, a choice of French Canadian Roman Catholics until the 1950s. 

    "Le plus beau drapeau!" Premier Francois Legault wrote on X.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News