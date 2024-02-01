MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Saint-Hubert Airport gets new name, branding

    Porter plans to develop a nine-gate terminal at Saint-Hubert airport (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.) Porter plans to develop a nine-gate terminal at Saint-Hubert airport (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)
    The Montreal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport unveiled its new name Thursday.

    From now on, it will be known as Aéroport métropolitain de Montréal, a designation that executives believe embodies the transformation of the airport, inaugurated in 1927, towards its commercial aviation goal.

    Aéroport métropolitain de Montréal will bear the abbreviation MET, management says, to promote brand recognition and accessibility.

    They add that construction on the new terminal is progressing well.

    It is slated to open in the summer of 2025, with airlines set to serve the whole country.

    According to MET management, it will be one of the largest airports in Canada.

    Executives note with the rebranding, Montreal will join the world's largest metropolises by taking advantage of numerous airports when it comes to meeting its population's needs.

    In February 2023, the airport announced a partnership with Porter Airlines to build a commercial terminal with an annual capacity of four million passengers.

    Aéroport métropolitain de Montréal says the investments, of over $200 million, mark the start of its transformation towards commercial aviation.

    The airport also boasts a 2.4-kilometre-long main runway, accommodating most commercial aircraft in Canada.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2024. 

