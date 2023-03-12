Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne by-election: Here's what you need to know

Voters in the Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne riding will head to the polls Monday to elect their new representative.

The March 13 by-election was called to replace former MNA Dominique Anglade.

Anglade, who was leader of the Quebec Liberals, resigned after her once-dominant party scraped by with an opposition win and achieved just 15 per cent of the popular vote.

Once a Liberal stronghold, the by-election is expected to be a tight race between the Quebec Liberal Party and Québec solidaire.

A March 7 poll from QC125 showed the Liberals pulling ahead with 36 per cent of voting intentions, followed by Québec solidaire (25 per cent), the Coalition Avenier Québec (16 per cent), Parti Québécois (16 per cent) and the Quebec Conservative Party (five per cent).

WHO'S RUNNING?

Christopher Baenninger, Quebec Liberal Party

A self-described "social entrepreneur," Baenninger is the founder of marketing agency NewBase Media. This is Baenninger's second run for the QLP; in the October election, he was defeated by QS in the Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques riding.

Some of his campaign promises include prioritizing more affordable and social housing, improving access to healthcare services, and defending the rights of Quebecers across the linguistic spectrum.

Baenninger has advocated for a return to the centrist values traditionally associated with the Quebec Liberals, pushing for a balance between economic interests and social justice.

Christopher Baenninger (Quebec Liberal Party)

Guillaume Clich-Rivard, Québec solidaire

Immigration lawyer Cliche-Rivard first ran against Dominique Anglade for Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne in the October election. Now, with Anglade's seat vacant, he's running again.

Like Baenninger, Cliche-Rivard has made affordable and social housing a focus of his campaign. He also promised safer school zones, and vowed to advocate for a more progressive approach to immigration in the national assembly.

Cliche-Rivard hopes voters will follow in the footsteps of their Verdun counterparts, who booted the Liberals in favour of the far-left Québec solidaire in October.

Guillaume Cliche-Rivard (Quebec solidaire)

Victor Pelletier, Coalition Avenier Québec

Pelletier, political attaché to MNA Mario Laframboise, is now running for his own seat. At 21 years old, he's the youngest candidate running in the by-election and was elected president of the CAQ's youth wing last November.

Pelletier has advocated for tax cuts to combat the rising cost of living, including a grant of $2,000 a year for seniors. While the CAQ has historically found more success with older voters, he has expressed a desire to bring the party to younger generations, especially through its carbon-neutrality commitments.

Victor Pelletier (Coalition Avenir Quebec)

Andréanne Fiola, Parti Québécois

Fiola is another young candidate running in Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne. The 23-year-old ran in two Laval municipal elections as well as in the provincial election for Laval-des-Rapides, losing to the CAQ.

She has listed her priorities as the fight against climate change, the fight against the rising cost of living, access to affordable housing, the promotion of French and Quebec independence.

Andréanne Fiola (Parti Quebecois)

Lucien Koty, Quebec Conservative Party

IT consultant Lucien Koty ran and lost in the Verdun riding before taking on Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne.

Koty has been outspoken against COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates in Quebec. He is advocating for lower taxes and for the private sector to play a greater role in health care.

Lucien Koty (Quebec Conservative Party)

Other candidates running in the by-election are:

Jean-Charles Cleroux, Democratie directe

Ian Denman, Canadian Party of Quebec

Jean-Pierre Duford, Green Party of Quebec

Shawn Lalande McLean, Parti Acces Propriete et Equite

Jean-Francois Racine, Climate Quebec

Beverly Bernardo, Independent

If you're registered to vote in Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne and you're not sure where to go, click here.