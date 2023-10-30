Safety first when trick-or-treating, says SAAQ
The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) is reminding trick-or-treaters to stay safe when stirring up mischief on Halloween night.
The Crown corporation, along with police forces across the province, is reminding kids to prioritize staying safe.
This includes:
- Wearing light-coloured clothing with reflective strips;
- Wearing make-up instead of a mask;
- Using a flashlight to see better and be more visible;
- Informing your parents of your route and time of return;
- Ringing doorbells as a group or with an adult -- never go inside;
- Trick-or-treating on one side of the street at a time to avoid crossing unnecessarily;
- Using sidewalks -- or if there are none, walking on the side of the street facing traffic;
- Crossing streets at intersections and obeying traffic signs;
- Not approaching or getting into vehicles without your parents' permission;
- Checking your treats with your parents to make sure they're safe to eat.
"Don't forget that children are excited at the idea of wandering the streets to trick-or-treat," said the SAAQ. "Let's make sure they can do so safely."
The SAAQ is also asking adults to:
- Avoid driving on Halloween night, if possible;
- Be aware that children may have difficulty judging the distance and speed of vehicles, especially in the dark;
- Be vigilant when driving;
- Be patient.
