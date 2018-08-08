

Sacre Coeur Hospital, already in the middle of a massive renovation, will get an additional $300 million worth of changes.

Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette announced the new funding on Wednesday, saying the money would go towards expanding existing operating rooms and a cardiology unit.

The hospital was built in 1926, but it’s not alone in being a medical facility sorely in need of upgrades. Barrette said aging infrastructure is the biggest challenge facing Quebec’s healthcare system.

“Personally, I would have loved and wished I had a capacity to renovate and rebuild our healthcare system but it’s not possible, it takes time,” he said.

Many of Sacre Coeur’s patient rooms don’t have private washrooms or air conditioning, a drawback that led to families denouncing the conditions during July’s heat wave. Upgrading the electrical system to provide air conditioning has been a slow and difficult process, said Sacre Coeur Director of Professional Services Josee Savoie, one that could take up to five years.

“If we have to do it in a section of the hospital, we have to remove the patient from that section, so it’s a big problem,” she said. “It’s a lot of logistics.”

Barrette denied the announcement was aimed at swaying voters, with the Oct. 1 provincial election looming.

“The issue is about funding. The more money we have, the more renovation and building we can do,” he said. “Should I not announce it today because we close to an election? Obviously, the answer to that is no.”

During the announcement, a small group of protesters gathered outside the hospital to remind Barrette that infrastructure isn’t the only thing that needs to be fixing, saying staff are at their limit.

“We find it hard to take days off,” said union representative Jose Jimenez. “Vacations are hard to take because we need more people, more investment in the public health system.”