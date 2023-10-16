Montreal

    • SAAQ website glitch resolved; hours being extended at service centres

    Quebec's automobile insurance board says the online glitch that brought down its website Monday morning has been resolved.

    The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) said the site was being updated during maintenance work Sunday night but the work extended into Monday morning, causing an interruption of certain services.

    The SAAQ said in a post on social media that the technical problems have been fixed and that drivers can expect further delays as more people log on.

    Operating hours at service centres will be extended "over the next few days" and appointments affected by the outage will be rescheduled, the post said. 

