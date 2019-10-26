The SAAQ wants drivers to respect crosswalks and went to great lengths to get the message across.

In a video posted to the SAAQ’s Facebook page pedestrians can be seen waiting to cross a street when cars come zooming up a side street.

The yellow lines of the crosswalk flip up, leaving drivers confused and surprised – and the pedestrians free to cross safely.

“Crosswalks protect pedestrians,” says a message on the flipped up yellow lines. “Thank you for stopping.”

“Pedestrians have priority at crosswalks and drivers and cyclists must yield the right of way,” says the SAAQ on their website. “However, pedestrians must make sure they can cross safely, in other words, that the vehicles and cyclists have seen them and are yielding the right of way.”