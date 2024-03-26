SAAQ once again considering facial recognition technology, but opposition MNAs raise concerns

Quebec's automobile insurance board is once again considering using facial recognition software, but opposition parties at the national assembly are raising doubts about how safe the technology is.

The project came up last year but was put on hold after the agency's disastrous transition to online services.

All three opposition parties say they're concerned about the proposal, especially on the heels of the problems the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) experienced when it introduced the SAAQ-Clic program last year.

There were long lines outside SAAQ locations after the new system made it virtually impossible to get anything done online. That "fiasco" shook many people's confidence in the government's ability to protect sensitive data and the facial recognition project was paused.

Now, a year later, it appears to be back on the table. Cybersecurity minister Éric Caire says the plan is to use the software to manage the SAAQ's photo archive. He says it will help prevent fraud and identity theft by quickly being able to recognize and delete duplicates in the system.

But opposition MNAs say the government still hasn't proven it can properly secure the data and that Quebecers are right to be skeptical.

At least one cybersecurity expert, Steve Waterhouse, says if it's done right, there are clear benefits to using this type of technology. He says the software is very good at fraud and identity theft prevention

but Waterhouse, who is also the former assistant deputy cybersecurity minister of Quebec says a project like this needs guard rails and public buy-in.

The cybersecurity security minister insists the software will only be used at the SAAQ. The Quebec Liberal Party called for a parliamentary commission to study the issue.