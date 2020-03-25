MONTREAL -- To limit travel and avoid grouping people in its service centres, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) announced Wednesday it will only be taking a strict number of appointments.

These include the renewal and issuing of registrations and driver’s licences only for people working in essential services, and whose permits or vehicles are necessary for them to do their jobs.

The SAAQ says people will first need to call 1-800-361-7620 to request an appointment.

An agent will perform a preliminary analysis and the request will be sent to either a service centre or to a road vehicle verification agent.

If the service is deemed necessary, the person will then be contacted by telephone to set up an appointment.

The client must make sure to have all the necessary documents on hand for the transaction.

The SAAQ states it will also require each person to have a letter from their employer confirming that their job is an essential service. Exceptions can be made for truckers travelling outside Quebec.

The agency notes that proper hygiene methods must be followed -- including staying two metres apart and paying by credit or debit card only.

The SAAQ adds it will not serve anyone who presents with symptoms related to COVID-19.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.