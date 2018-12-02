

The Canadian Press





More than a month after the legalization of cannabis, the SAAQ is rolling out a new awareness campaign to remind motorists that driving under the influence is still illegal.

The new campaign, which will run until Jan. 6, is targeted at drivers between the ages of 18 and 44 and has the theme of “Alcohol or drugs: Don’t drive, it’s not worth the risk.”

Ads will run on television, radio, the Internet, social media and on billboards.

From 2012 to 2016, 33 per cent of drivers who died in a motor vehicle accident in Quebec had legal or illegal drugs in their system.

The SAAQ reminds drivers that cannabis negatively affects alertness, concentration and reflexes and causes a longer reaction time.

As of Dec. 18, failing a drug recognition expert test will result in the immediate suspension of a driver’s license for 90 days. The results of the test can also lead to criminal charges.