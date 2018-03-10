

CTV Montreal





Ruth Wilensky, the matriarch of the iconic Montreal eatery Wilensky’s Light Lunch, has died at age 99.

According to the death announcement on the Paperman & Sons website, Wilensky passed away on Friday. A funeral service will be held on Sunday.

Along with her late husband Moe, Wilensky presided over the Mile-End restaurant for decades, until Moe's death in 1984. Founded in 1932, it became known for its Jewish-style “nosh:” pickles and karnatzel, along with chopped egg sandwiches, specialized hot dogs and the famous Wilensky Special – a salami and baloney sandwich, grilled to perfection.

That concoction gained the praise of famous chef Anthony Bourdain, who visited Wilensky’s for an episode of his show ‘Parts Unknown.’

Wilensky is survived by her four children and their spouses and four grandchildren.