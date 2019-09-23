

CTV News Montreal Staff





A man in his twenties died during Sunday's 2019 International Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon.

The man collapsed about two hours into the race, near the intersection of St. Hubert St. and Cherrier Rd.

A medical resident told a newspaper that she tried to resuscitate the man, but he had no pulse.

It took race organizers about 20 minutes to reach the runner with more medical assistance.

The man apparently suffered from a pre-identified heart condition.