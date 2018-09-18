Featured Video
Rummage and Bake Sale
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:46AM EDT
Date: Saturday, September 29, 2018
Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm
Address: Valois United Church, 70 Belmont Avenue, Pointe Claire, QC H9R 2N5
Description: Sale of used books, clothing, jewellery, toys, games, puzzles, linens and kitchenware. Bake Table with homemade goodies. Tea Room serving tea/coffee and muffins.
Organization: Valois United Church Women
Contact info: valoisunited.ca
Thanks you,
Donna Kane 514-695-0163
