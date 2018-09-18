Rummage and Bake Sale

 

Date:  Saturday,  September 29, 2018

 

Time:  9:00 am to 12:00 pm

 

Address:  Valois United Church,  70 Belmont Avenue,  Pointe Claire, QC  H9R 2N5

 

Description:  Sale of used books, clothing, jewellery, toys, games, puzzles, linens and kitchenware.  Bake Table with homemade goodies.  Tea Room serving tea/coffee and muffins.

 

Organization:  Valois United Church Women

 

Contact info:  valoisunited.ca

 

 

Thanks you,

Donna Kane  514-695-0163