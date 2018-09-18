Rummage and Bake Sale

Date: Saturday, September 29, 2018

Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Address: Valois United Church, 70 Belmont Avenue, Pointe Claire, QC H9R 2N5

Description: Sale of used books, clothing, jewellery, toys, games, puzzles, linens and kitchenware. Bake Table with homemade goodies. Tea Room serving tea/coffee and muffins.

Organization: Valois United Church Women

Contact info: valoisunited.ca

Thanks you,

Donna Kane 514-695-0163