RIMOUSKI, Qc. -- A Quebec man has launched a petition calling on the city council of Rimouski to rename a street in honour of Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby.

Crosby is a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, but it was in Rimouski that he first took the hockey world by storm during his two seasons (2003 to 2005) with the Rimouski Oceanic in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Crosby scored 303 points, including 120 goals, in the 121 games he played with the Oceanic. He was also named the team's captain.

Daniel Gosselin, who launched the petition on Change.org, is calling on Rimouski to rename downtown 2nd St. - where the arena in which the Oceanic play is located - in honour of Crosby, not just because of his on-ice accomplishments, but because of the indelible mark Crosby left on the community of Rimouski thanks to his off-ice endeavours there both during and after his time with the Oceanic.

Crosby, now 32, has been a star with the Pittsburgh Penguins since the team drafted him ahead of the 2005-2006 NHL season.

Last month, the Oceanic franchise retired Crosby's number 87 jersey at a ceremony attended by Crosby, his family and more than 5,000 fans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.