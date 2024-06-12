Ruba Ghazal to run for Quebec solidaire spokesperson

Ruba Ghazal has put her name down as a candidate for the position of Quebec Solidaire spokesperson.

The Mercier MNA made the announcement Wednesday morning in Montreal's Parc La Fontaine.

Last November, Ghazal lost the race to become co-spokesperson by a margin of 0.6 per cent to Émilise Lessard-Therrien, who won with 50.3 per cent of the vote in the second round.

Last April, Lessard-Therrien stepped down just a few months after taking office.

Lessard-Therrien's resignation sent shockwaves through the party.

In a message explaining the reason for her departure, she criticized the "small team of professionals tightly wound around" male spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

MNA Sherbrooke Christine Labrie is currently acting as interim spokesperson.