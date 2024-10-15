Ruba Ghazal to be Quebec Solidaire's co-spokesperson for women

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois announced on Tuesday evening that Ruba Ghazal, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Quebec Solidaire, will become the female co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire in November.

"On Nov. 16, we will experience a historic moment," Nadeau-Dubois wrote on social media. "For the first time in our history, a 'child of Bill 101' will lead a political party in the National Assembly. This fills me with hope, and I want to share why."

Starting next month, the MNA for Mercier will join Nadeau-Dubois as part of the leadership team.

"It's official: Ruba is the only candidate to become the female spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire," he added.

"This may take away some excitement from our congress in November, but it's a significant show of confidence in her."

She will succeed Émilise Lessard-Therrien, who had taken over after Manon Massé stepped down.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 15, 2024.