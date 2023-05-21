Ruba Ghazal joins the race to become Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson, running on independence, language and culture

Ruba Ghazal is throwing her hat in the ring.

If she wins the co-spokesperson position for Quebec Solidaire (QS) in November, she will put independence, language, and culture at the heart of her political action.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, the candidate to replace Manon Massé says she has thought carefully about what she could propose to supporters to move her party forward.

She said that QS must talk "even more" about independence, a subject that is not the exclusive property of the Parti Québécois but an integral part of the Solidaire project.

She said that she wants to make independence and the protection of the French language her calling card in the regions.

"It's not heard enough and I want to make it a priority," she said.

The 45-year-old MNA for Mercier, who is the daughter of Palestinian refugees, says she understands deep down the need for Quebecers to make Quebec a country.

"I feel it in my gut, Quebecers who are worried about their future, I share it deeply, and I want us to talk about it in the manner of Québec Solidaire even more," she said. "I know that, through this discourse on independence, culture and language, we can reach Quebecers from all over Quebec. (...) If I am spokesperson, this will be a priority issue."

The QS position is that if it formed a government, it would form a constituent assembly that would draft the constitution of an independent Quebec and submit it to a referendum.

A "democratic" position, she said, which may even appeal to those for whom this is not their "cup of tea."

In addition, the candidate and daughter of immigrants, believes she perfectly embodies the balance between the protection of French and Quebec culture and the defence of the rights of cultural minorities.

However, it should be remembered that she played an important role in the Solidaire vote in favour of the CAQ reform of Bill 101, a reform that created discontent within the QS militant base.

The party had to promise that once in power, it would, among other things, drop the articles that oblige newcomers to exchange in French with the state after six months.

Je connais @ManonMasse_Qs depuis 20 ans. J’ai une admiration sans bornes pour elle. Sa façon unique de faire de la politique est une grande inspiration pour moi. Je me sens privilégiée de l’avoir dans ma vie et de siéger avec elle dans la maison du peuple. Merci Manon🧡#polqc pic.twitter.com/c1bCqVxcFH — Ruba Ghazal (@RubaGhazalQS) May 16, 2023

REAL RACE IS HEALTHY

Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie also announced her intention to run, and Ghazal does not believe that representing a Montreal riding will hurt her.

"On the contrary, it's a pride to have been elected in 2018, and then re-elected in 2022 in Mercier," she said, "a riding that is historic for Québec Solidaire because it was won and protected for 10 years by Amir Khadir.

"And in any case, we can't think that just by putting someone at the top who comes from a region, that necessarily Quebec Solidaire, we will break through in the regions."

The former MNA for Rouyn-Noranda--Témiscamingue, Émilise Lessard-Therrien, is also a candidate in the race for the position of female spokesperson for QS.

"It must not be a communications trick, but (...) a profound change in our party," according to Ghazal, who says she travels "a lot" in the regions and has worked on proposals.

In February, QS promised to "de-Montrealise" itself, having lost votes in 45 rural and suburban ridings during the last election campaign.

Co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois had also suggested that QS would review some of its proposals, such as imposing a tax on polluting vehicles.

QS also proposed to tax wealth starting at $1 million.

"It's about not repeating mistakes," Ghazal agreed in an interview. "People had the impression that we wanted to attack what they own and all that. That was not the intention.

"There have been mistakes made, and it's clear that if I am to avoid repeating them, (...) I also have a responsibility if I become spokesperson (...) To change our proposals without changing our values."

Ghazal believes that having several hopefuls vying for the post will be beneficial for the party, because it will allow to a "shake up of ideas." Ghazal did not wait for the official start of the race at the end of August to launch her campaign.

The campaign will officially last 13 weeks. Candidates must collect 500 signatures from members in good standing from six regions and 20 different constituencies. Debates are planned during this period.

The convention that will elect the QS spokespersons will take place from November 24 to 26. It is during this weekend that Manon Massé will step down as co-spokesperson.

Nadeau-Dubois is expected to stay on.

FOUNDING MEMBER

A founding member of QS in 2006 ("Mon parti, je l'ai tatoué sur le coeur"), Ghazal said she comes from the same school as Françoise David and Massé.

She believes she will be "complementary" to Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, whom she describes as "intellectual, rigorous."

Of Palestinian origin, born in Lebanon, Ghazal, a child of Bill 101, completed her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Environmental Studies degrees.

Prior to becoming a member of the national assembly, she worked for O-I Canada Corp, Church & Dwight Canada Corp, L-3 Communications and Bombardier Aerospace, among others.

Ghazal is currently her party's whip in the national assembly, in addition to being the critic for education, culture, French language and the status of women.