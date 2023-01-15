Royal Winnipeg Ballet searches for new generation of talent in Montreal

In its search for the next generation of great ballerinas, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet held auditions in Montreal Sunday.

For dancers like Marina Shewchk, it could be the first step towards a bigger future.

It's Shewchk's first time trying out in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All the auditions were virtual, so it's been a long time I've been in class with everyone," she said.

Jaya Kakkar is also gunning for the prestigious program.

She started dancing at three years old and practices 18 hours a week -- and that's on top of going to high school.

"It's really hard, and sometimes you feel like you're going to be burnt out, but I wouldn't be doing it if I didn't love it," she said.

The Winnipeg Ballet, one of Canada's most prestigious dance companies, accepts dancers between grades six and 12.

Up to 600 people addition in Canada and the U.S., and around 140 are accepted to the summer session.

Evaluators are looking for those with the potential to raise the bar in grace and flexibility.

"Montreal is right on top for us, this is why we come here. Because they'll be people coming from all [over] Quebec and also Ontario and the U.S.," said teaching training program director Joanne Gingras.

And some dancers have a leg up.

"Males are still a rare commodity," explained school director Stephane Leonard. "The ratio is never equal. We do recruit very aggressively for male dancers.

A future in ballet doesn't necessarily mean being a principal dancer -- some will become teachers and competitors.

But for many, the goal is clear.

"I would love to be a professional ballet dancer," said Shewchk. "One day, I will."