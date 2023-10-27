Roxboro Legion holds first poppy campaign since devastating fire

After months of planning, Friday marked day one of the Roxboro Royal Canada Legion's poppy campaign.

It's a crucial part of the year to raise money for veterans.

"It's the season we exist for. We plan for all year and it's the most important time," said legion branch president Martin Bruyere.

He said the money raised by poppy sales doesn't go to the legion -- it's all for supporting those who fought for our country.

"The legion in general supports PTSD programs, mental wellness programs, hospices. The legion has its fingers in a lot of pies, but all of them are strictly focused on veterans," he explained.

Last year, a fire gutted the Roxboro Legion. It continues to recover, but this year's campaign is all about "every man and woman that has served our country in our Armed Forces."

The legion will have poppy displays at several stores in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve.