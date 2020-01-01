MONTREAL -- Roussillon Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who may be in the Montreal area.

Sanshita Narisimlu left her home on the South Shore around 1 p.m. Dec. 30, and has not been seen since.

Rouissillon Police feel the 5'5" Narisimlu may be in the Montreal area.

Police report the teenager is 132 pounds, has dark hair and eyes. When she disappeared, she was wearing leggings and a black Rudsak fur coat.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to notify Roussillon Police at 450-638-0911, extension 600, or by calling the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-711-1800.