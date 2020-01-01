Roussillon Police are looking for missing teenager, who may be in Montreal
Roussillon Police are seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old girl, Sanshita Narisimlu, who may be in the Montreal area. SOURCE RÉGIE INTERMUNICIPALE DE POLICE ROUSSILLON
MONTREAL -- Roussillon Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who may be in the Montreal area.
Sanshita Narisimlu left her home on the South Shore around 1 p.m. Dec. 30, and has not been seen since.
Rouissillon Police feel the 5'5" Narisimlu may be in the Montreal area.
Police report the teenager is 132 pounds, has dark hair and eyes. When she disappeared, she was wearing leggings and a black Rudsak fur coat.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to notify Roussillon Police at 450-638-0911, extension 600, or by calling the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-711-1800.