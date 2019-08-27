Featured Video
Rousillon Police looking for missing hitchhiker
Roussillon Police are asking for the public's help in finding missing 42-year-old man Eric Cormier.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 7:36AM EDT
The relatives of Eric Cormier, a 42-year-old man from La Prairie in Monteregie, have not heard from him since he announced his intention to hitchhike to Abitibi-Temiscamingue last Wednesday.
The Roussillon Police issued a press release asking the public for help to find the missing man.
According to information shared by police, Eric Cormier left his home to go to Abitibi-Témiscamingue on foot or by hitchhiking on August 21. He did not give any additional information to his relatives, which was out of the ordinary.
Cormier is 1.80 meters (5'9") tall and weighs 79 kilograms (175 pounds). He has brown eyes and brown hair. He sports a tribal style tattoo with the name 'Wayne' on the left arm, as well as another tattoo on the chest.
Latest Montreal News
- Air Canada purchase of Transat to undergo assessment until May, says minister
- Rousillon Police looking for missing hitchhiker
- 51-year-old woman dies after being hit by bus
- Father and mother-in-law of slain 7-year-old in court
- In midst of labour shortage, Quebec government offers subsidies to attract skilled workers