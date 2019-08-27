

The Canadian Press





The relatives of Eric Cormier, a 42-year-old man from La Prairie in Monteregie, have not heard from him since he announced his intention to hitchhike to Abitibi-Temiscamingue last Wednesday.

The Roussillon Police issued a press release asking the public for help to find the missing man.

According to information shared by police, Eric Cormier left his home to go to Abitibi-Témiscamingue on foot or by hitchhiking on August 21. He did not give any additional information to his relatives, which was out of the ordinary.

Cormier is 1.80 meters (5'9") tall and weighs 79 kilograms (175 pounds). He has brown eyes and brown hair. He sports a tribal style tattoo with the name 'Wayne' on the left arm, as well as another tattoo on the chest.