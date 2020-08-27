MONTREAL -- A man died after losing control of a large truck on Wednesday in Saint-Liboire, in the Monteregie region.

Police say the accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Route 211 near the de la Berline Rd. intersection.

The driver swerved off the road while taking a curve, hit a tree and electric poles and then landed in a deep ditch, according to Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Marie-Michele Moore.

“Following the impact, the driver sustained serious injuries. The jaws of life were needed to get him out of the vehicle,” she said. “He was taken to a hospital in very critical condition and his death was confirmed during the evening.”

The man was in his 70s and lived in Rougemont.

Hydro Quebec and Urgence-Environnement had to intervene, the latter due to a spill of manure that had been in the truck.

“This is an area where there are successive curves,” Moore said. “At this stage of the investigation, speed is one of the hypotheses considered (to explain this departure from the road).”

Route 211 was closed while the SQ investigated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.