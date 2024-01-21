Rougeau nets shootout winner as Toronto edges Poulin, Montreal 4-3
Toronto overcame two goals from superstar Marie-Philip Poulin and 36 saves from goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday night.
Lauriane Rougeau scored the shootout winner as Toronto edged Montreal 4-3 in the first Professional Women's Hockey League game between the two rival cities.
Toronto had 39 shots to Montreal's 24 and heavily outshot its opponent for a second consecutive game after besting Boston 32-22 in a 3-2 loss Wednesday.
This time the more aggressive team came out with its second win of the young season.
"We played the way we want to play, we're hard to play against, we were all over them for a lot of the time," forward Natalie Spooner said.
"It's early in the year, we're still trying to figure out some chemistry and sort some things out, but I do think we're trending in the right direction," head coach Troy Ryan added about his team that remains last in the six-team PWHL standings. "I think this was just a continuation of last game."
Maggie Connors -- with a goal and an assist -- Spooner and Jocelyne Larocque scored in regulation for Toronto (1-1-0-4), while Rebecca Leslie earned two assists.
Kristen Campbell stopped 21 shots in her sixth start this season. Campbell entered the game with a league-worst .876 save percentage.
Poulin and Desbiens put forth heroic efforts in front of 3,232 fans at Verdun Auditorium.
Spooner scored with 1:24 left in the third period to give Toronto a late lead.
Then, with the goalie pulled, Poulin -- known as "Captain Clutch" for shining late in games -- took it into her own hands and produced a goal-of-the-year candidate.
The 32-year-old star corralled the puck from the neutral zone and danced through Toronto's defence before tucking a shot past Campbell to tie the game with 18 seconds left.
"I honestly just shook my head," defender Erin Ambrose said. "That girl is just built different beyond belief. She is the best captain, the best leader I've ever had.
"Marie-Philip Poulin is, I would say, the greatest female hockey player to ever play this game."
Sarah Bujold also scored for Montreal (2-1-2-1).
Campbell denied Poulin from getting the hat trick with two big saves while Montreal was on the power play in overtime.
Poulin then scored on Campbell just once on four attempts in the shootout, while goals from Hannah Miller and Rougeau gave Toronto the win in the sixth round.
"It just feels good after a few losses for someone like Campbell to come up big in a shootout and give us an opportunity to win," Ryan said.
As part of some new rules the PWHL is experimenting with this season, teams can use a shooter as many times as they like in a shootout.
Asked why she sent Poulin four times, Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie responded: "Why not? Best player in the world."
Down 2-1 after 40 minutes, Toronto evened the score at 2:32 of the third period as Connors scored her first with a wrist shot past Desbiens.
Bujold opened the scoring at 11:21 of the first period with her first of the season by pouncing on a rebound after Leah Lum shot.
Toronto otherwise drove the play throughout the frame and outshot Montreal 14-6, but ran into a dialed-in Desbiens. Montreal's goalie stoned Spooner and Sarah Nurse without a stick midway through the period.
"At the end of the day you're just trying to keep the puck out of the net and I'm someone who's really competitive," Desbiens said. "I wasn't going to give them a chance just because I didn't have a stick."
Larocque broke through on Toronto's 18th shot at 3:01 -- leading to a loud reaction from a section of visiting supporters in the corner.
Poulin restored Montreal's lead with a breakaway goal at 8:20.
Desbiens then withstood constant pressure for the remainder of the period as Toronto led the shots 29-16 at the end of the second.
"We stole a point tonight," Ambrose said. "When you have the best goalie in the world and the best player in the world, you're gonna have a chance to win every single night, but it's also not fair to put that on Ann, to put that on Pou every game.
"I myself need to be way better. And I think there's a lot of us that feel that way after tonight."
Power-play woes
Both teams sit at the bottom of the league in power-play efficiency. Toronto entered the game with one goal in 14 opportunities, while Montreal had scored once in 16. Toronto went 0-for-1 on Saturday, while Montreal was 0-for-4 -- and had opportunities to score late in the third and overtime.
Up next
Montreal: Visits Minnesota on Wednesday.
Toronto: Wraps up a two-game road trip on Tuesday in Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.
