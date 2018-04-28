

The Canadian Press





On Saturday morning, mourners and supporters alike will release balloons in memory of Rosalie Gagnon, the Quebec City toddler found dead a week and a half ago.

The event will take place at 11am at Bon-Air Terrace Park, where the two-year-old's empty stroller was first discovered.

Gagnon, whose body was been found in a garbage bin in the Charlesbourg borough, will be buried in a funeral service on May 5th.

An autopsy confirmed that the toddler was stabbed to death.

Meanwhile, her mother, Audrey Gagnon, was charged with the second-degree murder of her daughter on Friday.