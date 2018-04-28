Rosalie Gagnon: Balloon release and memorial Saturday in Quebec City
Mourners leave toys to commemorate Rosalie Gagnon in Quebec City.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 8:39AM EDT
On Saturday morning, mourners and supporters alike will release balloons in memory of Rosalie Gagnon, the Quebec City toddler found dead a week and a half ago.
The event will take place at 11am at Bon-Air Terrace Park, where the two-year-old's empty stroller was first discovered.
Gagnon, whose body was been found in a garbage bin in the Charlesbourg borough, will be buried in a funeral service on May 5th.
An autopsy confirmed that the toddler was stabbed to death.
Meanwhile, her mother, Audrey Gagnon, was charged with the second-degree murder of her daughter on Friday.
Latest Montreal News
- Rights and wages the topic of International Workers' Day march in Montreal
- 2017 Quebec tornado cluster among largest recorded in Canada, researchers say
- Man, 20, stabbed outside bar in Ile Bizard
- World Autism Month: A serving of acceptance at St. Columba House
- Rosalie Gagnon: Balloon release and memorial Saturday in Quebec City