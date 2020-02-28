Roof collapses as Laval firefighters battle blaze
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 8:46AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 28, 2020 8:49AM EST
Incendie Laval file photo. SOURCE Association des Pompiers de Laval
MONTREAL -- Laval firefighters are battling a blaze at a two-storey residential building on Lévesque Boulevard East in the Duvernay sector Friday.
"Our teams are on the defensive because the structure is not safe," the firefighters stated on Twitter. "The roof has collapsed."
Officials note smoke and flames can be seen coming from the basement.
More to come.