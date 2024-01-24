Rona to cut 300 jobs across the country, 180 in Quebec

Rona announced Tuesday evening that it plans to cut 300 jobs in Canada, including 180 in Quebec, as part of a restructuring aimed at "adjusting its operating model."

In a statement, the Boucherville-based company explains it is seeking to "simplify operations and eliminate inefficiencies created in recent years."

In Quebec, the changes will see 115 positions abolished at the Boucherville head office, while 25 will be eliminated as part of a "realignment of store resources."

Rona says it will also cease daily operations at its Terrebonne distribution centre in March, resulting in the layoff of 40 employees.

The Calgary distribution centre will close its doors in October.

"Such decisions are never taken lightly, but we are convinced that these changes will make Rona a stronger company for years to come," said the company in a press release.

Last June, the hardware network announced the elimination of 500 jobs, citing the "current economic downturn."

Rona has 425 corporate and affiliated stores across the country, operating under the Rona, Réno-Dépôt, Lowe's and Dick's Lumber banners.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2024.