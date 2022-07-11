Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and "paralyzing the country for an entire day" after last week's nationwide outage.
The major outage was felt across the country, disrupting not just texting and mobile data but also customers' abilities to call 911 and make purchases via debit payment systems.
The class-action suit, filed by the law firm LPC Avocat Inc. in Superior Court Monday in Montreal, is seeking $400 for members who are Rogers customers affected by the network failure on July 8 and 9. It is also seeking compensation for Rogers sub-brand customers, like Fido Mobile and Chatr Mobile.
Arnaud Verdier of Quebec is named as the applicant in the legal filing in Superior Court. A Rogers customer since June 2020, he was "flabbergasted" that his carrier was only offering the equivalent of two days of service to customers to compensate them for the outage," according to the application to authorize the class-action suit.
In a statement on Saturday, Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri blamed the cause of the "network system failure" on a "maintenance update" in the company's core network.
In the legal filing, Verdier wrote that Rogers should have tested the update before rolling it out, what is known in the IT world as "staging."
"It also appears that Rogers performed its update without a 'rollback'. Regardless of the exact techincal [sic] reason, this breach can only be qualified as a gross negligence on the part of Rogers," the unhappy customer alleged in the application.
He filed the lawsuit because he believed the two days' credit is "wholly inadequate" for the damage suffered, he claimed he was "misled" by Rogers advertising that it was "Canada's most reliable network," and because he wanted to hold Rogers accountable for its "negligence" by rendering 911 services unreachable for its customers for an extended period of time.
Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CTV News on the allegations.
Exhibits filed with the suit show that Rogers was allegedly instructing store staff last Friday to remove posters containing "Get on Canada’s most Reliable 5G Network" marketing material on the day of the outage.
Verdier alleged he suffered damages that far outweighed the credit of two days of service.
He explained that on the day of the outage he was driving from St-Hubert, Que. to the off-island Montreal suburb of Blainville, which usually takes about an hour by car. However, since he couldn't navigate on Google Maps with his smartphone "to the quickest route (i.e. to avoid traffic), the trip on July 8 took him 90 minutes," the application claimed.
"Not only did the extra 30 minutes on the road cost the Applicant more money in gas (currently at approximately $2.00 per litre), but he was extremely stressed because he was stuck in traffic in Montreal and knew that he would not be able to call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency."
The application also said he could not buy a lunch with his debit card last Friday.
"In this case, the troubles and inconvenience caused as a direct result of Rogers’ fault and negligence as alleged above (failing to ensure that proper safeguards were in place such as a rollback, staging, etc.), exceed the normal inconveniences that a person in the twenty-first century encounters and should be required to accept," the application alleged.
"Indeed, a full day outage for the entire country because Rogers was negligent in performing its maintenance update … is unprecedented."
Verdier is seeking $200 per member for failing to provide service to customers and another $200 per member for the claim that Rogers made "false representations" about having the most reliable network.
The application is also seeking compensation on behalf of non-Rogers customers who could not make debit and Interac e-transfers during the outage period.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Trial set in 2023 for men accused of conspiracy to murder at Alberta border blockade
A trial for four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta has been scheduled for next year.
NEW | U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
'Our system will completely collapse': Nurses' federation urges support for health-care workers suffering from burnout
A nurses' shortage made worse over the pandemic has advocates calling on the federal government to provide more support to health-care workers overwhelmed in the industry.
As BA.4 and BA.5 take hold, experts say a summer wave of COVID-19 is underway
As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn. The more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man missing after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A man is 'unaccounted for' after a golf cart was reportedly driven into a large pond at a golf course in Richmond Hill, Ont.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
-
Traveller spots baggage dropped on tarmac at Toronto Pearson during nightmare travel experience
A woman who spent more than 16 hours delayed at Toronto Pearson said she saw baggage dropped and abandoned on the tarmac.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
-
Daughter of N.S. man in urgent need of cancer treatment calls out government on health-care crisis
The daughter of a Nova Scotia man in urgent need of cancer treatment is calling out the provincial government, which she says is failing to address to the health-care crisis.
-
Nova Scotia's new Liberal leader says he wants to rebuild party, hold current government accountable
The Nova Scotia Liberal party's new leader says he plans to rebuild the organization, recruit good candidates who are energized and excited to run for office, and hold the current government accountable for promises made to Nova Scotians, particularly when it comes to health care.
London
-
Blind bicycle repair man not letting vision limit opportunities
Jason Lamont is a busy man these days, repairing bikes in his Seaforth shop.
-
London police seize two replica firearms following weapons investigation
A 26-year-old London man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a man with a replica firearm.
-
Reports of gunshots in east London Monday morning
London police are investigating after sounds of gunshots were heard Monday morning in the east end of the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigate reports of racist incident that led to 'physical altercation'
Greater Sudbury Police say they are investigating reports of a racist incident and physical altercation at a Lasalle Boulevard convenience store Saturday evening.
-
Controversy surrounds upcoming vote by Temiskaming Shores’ city council
The northeastern community of Temiskaming Shores is divided following a tense city council meeting on June 21.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada said Monday.
Calgary
-
Hiker suffers fatal 1,000 metre fall in Banff National Park
A man is dead after suffering a roughly 1,000 metre fall from a mountain near Lake Louise.
-
Body pulled from Calgary's Bow River in June yet to be identified
Investigators are seeking tips from the public as they attempt to identify a man whose body was pulled from the Bow River in Calgary nearly a month ago.
-
Trial set in 2023 for men accused of conspiracy to murder at Alberta border blockade
A trial for four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta has been scheduled for next year.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 5 new COVID-19-related deaths
The number of people in local hospitals with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the last week and a half.
-
Displaced by fire, Kitchener residents ponder next steps
Nine downtown Kitchener residents are starting over following a fire that gutted the six-unit building they lived in at 87 Benton Street.
-
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Vancouver
-
Victim hospitalized, suspect arrested after stabbing in downtown Vancouver
Police have arrested a suspect following a stabbing in downtown Vancouver that left one person hospitalized Monday morning.
-
'Steep snow' leads to multiple search and rescue calls on B.C. mountains
While summer weather may be drawing hikers to local mountains, B.C. rescue crews are warning many trails and backcountry areas still have significant amounts of snow.
-
NEW
NEW | Superyacht with 66-metre support yacht spotted off Victoria
A pair of multimillion-dollar yachts sailed past Victoria on Monday, both owned by billionaire brothers who made the bulk of their fortunes as owners of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Edmonton
-
Oilers give Evander Kane OK to negotiate with other teams
The Edmonton Oilers have granted Evander Kane permission to speak with other teams before the NHL’s free agency period opens.
-
New bike lanes installed along Victoria Promenade
Protected bike lanes were installed along Victoria Promenade over the weekend as part of a pilot project.
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.
Windsor
-
Is Windsor-Essex in a seventh wave of COVID-19? Local experts weigh-in
The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table declared last week the province was in a new wave of the pandemic, because of rising levels in wastewater.
-
Over 1,800 red light tickets handed out in Windsor
The City of Windsor has issued about 1,800 red light tickets in the first six months of the program.
-
Traveller spots baggage dropped on tarmac at Toronto Pearson during nightmare travel experience
A woman who spent more than 16 hours delayed at Toronto Pearson said she saw baggage dropped and abandoned on the tarmac.
Regina
-
SaskEnergy proposes rate increases of $16.91 per month on average spread over 3 years
SaskEnergy has filed a one-year commodity and three-year delivery service rate increase with the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel, that would see the average homeowner paying $16.91 more per month if approved.
-
Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.
-
COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater 'increased significantly': U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have increased significantly since last week’s update and are considered high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).
Ottawa
-
Kingston, Ont. man facing 76 charges in major sex crimes investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say a 38-year-old Kingston, Ont. man is facing 76 criminal charges following a lengthy investigation into numerous sexual crimes.
-
First confirmed monkeypox case in Ontario's Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting its first case of laboratory-confirmed monkeypox in the region.
-
Perth, Ont. mayor says health-care system 'unraveling' as ER remains closed
The emergency room at the hospital in Perth, Ont., has been closed since July 2 as it contends with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff that has been magnified by a critical shortage of workers.
Saskatoon
-
'Shock and disbelief': Family of man suspected in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting issues statement
The family of a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. has released a statement.
-
Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found
The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon police investigating suspicious townhouse fire
At 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls of a structure fire on the 10 Block of Westview Place, according to a news release.