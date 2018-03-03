

The Canadian Press





Members of the Bloc Quebec met at the party’s Montreal office on Saturday morning to determine the way forward following the resignation of seven of the party’s 10 MPs earlier this week.

The meeting was chaired by MP Mario Beaulieu, a firm ally of embattled leader Martine Ouellet.

The resigning members, who will continue to sit in Parliament as Independents, cited Ouellet’s leadership as their reason for leaving. Several cited Ouellet’s single-minded focus on sovereignty as an impediment to the party and former party leaders and senior officials have been issued calls for Ouellet to step down.

Ouellet doesn’t hold a seat in Parliament, continuing to sit as a provincial MNA.

On Saturday, the seven published an open letter in Le Journal de Montreal, saying that if the party chooses to exclude them permanently, it will be a step towards the death of the Bloc.

Ouellet declined to speak to the media before the meeting but is expected to make her first public appearance since the resignations after it concludes.