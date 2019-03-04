

The Canadian Press





Defensive back Jermaine Robinson and receiver T.J. Graham are both returning to the Montreal Alouettes.

The Americans signed two-year deals with the club Monday.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound Robinson appeared in 17 games last season, registering 16 tackles, 10 special-teams tackles and two interceptions. Robinson spent his first three CFL seasons with Ottawa before playing with Hamilton in 2016.

Graham had eight catches for 93 yards lasts season while rushing three times for 28 yards. He's entering his third CFL campaign with the Alouettes.