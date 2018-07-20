

CTV Montreal





Montreal playwright Robert Lepage isn't changing the casting in his controversial new show Kanata.

It's based on Canadian history but features mostly white actors playing native roles, and for the second time in a matter of weeks Lepage is being accused of being insensitive to the portrayal of non-whites.

Earlier this summer his show Slav was cancelled because of the uproar it created by having white performers sing black slave songs.

On Thursday Lepage met with indigenous groups and they are not happy with his decisions.