Montreal police are searching for three men who attacked another man in downtown Montreal on Wednesday.

The attack happened at 11:30 p.m. on Drummond St. near Sherbrooke St. West.

According to police, the man was approached by three men who robbed him and then stabbed him.

The victim was able to make it into the lobby of a nearby apartment building where people called 9-1-1 to seek help.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital and treated for non-lethal injuries.

Officers used search dogs in an attempt to track down the suspects but so far have not been successful.