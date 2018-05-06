

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s many road works projects are having a major impact on businesses, according to a survey conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses.

Some establishments have considered shutting down due to prolonged or even occasional road closures caused by construction and renovations.

According to the survey, 31 per cent of Quebec’s small and medium sized businesses said they’ve been affected by road work in the past five years, with six per cent saying the effect was major.

Of the affected businesses, 69 per cent said they’ve been disrupted by traffic, dust, debris or noise from construction sites while 60 per cent said their clients have had trouble parking or accessing their locations.

Over 40 per cent said they’ve seen a decline in sales and 21 per cent had to dip into their personal savings or those of the company to survive the decline.

Seven per cent said they’ve thought about moving or closing their businesses because of the duration of the work.

The CFIB recommended a municipal compensation program for businesses affected by prolonged work, better strategic planning of the projects, an enhanced contracting processes where contracts would include mitigation provisions and a bonus and penalty system.