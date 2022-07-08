Road repairs and fireworks to cause many highway closures in Greater Montreal

Road repairs and fireworks to cause many highway closures in Greater Montreal

Drivers take a detour off Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., heading into Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe) Drivers take a detour off Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., heading into Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon