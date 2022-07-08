Road repairs and fireworks to cause many highway closures in Greater Montreal
Montreal drivers planning to be on the roads this weekend should expect major obstructions, notably on the Metropolitan Expressway, the Victoria Bridge, and several highway interchanges.
Roadwork is scheduled on multiple highways and bridges in the Greater Montreal Area, listed below.
THE METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)
From Friday 11:30 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m., the following sections will be closed:
- In Montreal and the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East between Exit 65 (Highway 520, Côte-de-Liesse roundabout) and the Laurentian interchange (A-15 North).
The default closing time is 11 p.m., affecting the entrances of Côte-Vertu Blvd. and Highway 520 East. In the Décarie Interchange, the ramps from Highway 15 North as well as Marcel-Laurin (R-117 South) and Décarie Blvd. will be closed.
Décarie Interchange closures between July 8 and 11, 2022.
HIGHWAY 25 / LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
From Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 6 p.m., the following roads will be closed:
- Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between Exit 4 (Downtown Montreal) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
The default closing time is 10:30 p.m. This includes Sherbrooke St. and Souligny Ave. entrances (the latter will be redirected towards Exit 3).
Note: the tunnel will be open starting 6 p.m. on Saturday for the Loto-Québec fireworks event.
La Fontaine tunnel closures on July 8 and 9, 2022.
CLOSURES DUE TO FIREWORKS
The Jacques-Cartier Bridge is closed in both directions on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (R-136 East) will be closed at Exit 3 (Guy St.).
ROUTE 112 / VICTORIA BRIDGE
From Saturday 5 a.m. to Monday 1:30 p.m., between Saint-Lambert and Montreal, maintenance is scheduled for the only available lane on the bridge in the Montreal direction.
Reminder: the roadworks in progress will cause the closure of the upstream lane (on the Samuel De Champlain Bridge side) until September. Single-lane traffic will operate on the following schedule every day of the week:
- Towards Montreal: from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Towards the South Shore: from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
Victoria Bridge operating schedule on July 9 and 10, 2022.
ROUTE 125 / PIE-IX BRIDGE
From Saturday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge will be completely closed in both directions.
The default closing time is 9:30 p.m, including the entrance of de la Concorde Blvd. E. for R-125 South, as well as the east and west entrances of Henri-Bourassa Blvd. for R-125 North.
SOUTH SHORE, EAST MONTÉRÉGIE: HIGHWAY 20 / HIGHWAY 30 INTERCHANGE
From Friday 9:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., the following sections will be closed:
- In Boucherville, the service road of Highway 20 West in the interchange at Highway 30.
Default closures:
- The ramp from Highway 20 West to Highway 30 West (towards Vaudreuil-Dorion).
- The ramps leading from Highway 30 East and West to Highway 20 West (towards Montreal).
Map of weekend traffic disruptions in the Greater Montreal between July 8 and 11, 2022.
TO BE EXPECTED
Two out of three lanes on the Champlain Bridge will be closed in the South Shore direction:
- From Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m.
- From Saturday 11:59 p.m. to Sunday 6 a.m.
- From Sunday 11:00 p.m. to Monday 5:00 a.m.
In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), Saint-Antoine St. W. will be closed between George-Vanier St. and Atwater Ave., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Montreal (Villeray, Saint-Michel, and Parc-Extension boroughs), there will be a complete closure of Papineau Ave. southbound with contra-flow traffic (1 lane per direction) on the northbound roadway at Everett St., from Friday to Monday.
In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), on De Lorimier Ave. between Sainte-Catherine St. and Sherbrooke St., maintenance of one lane is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.
