Road Reminder: Jacques Cartier bridge will close Saturday night for fireworks
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 5:46PM EDT
The Jacques Cartier Bridge will close Saturday night as the International Fireworks Competition continues at La Ronde.
The bridge will close in both directions to both cyclists and vehicles so pedestrians can walk the bridge and enjoy the show.
Tonight, China’s “Dancing Fireworks Group” will light up the sky.
Canada will be featured Wednesday night.
