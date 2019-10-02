Motorists in the downtown area should note that there will be series of road closures Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Centraide's March of 1,000 Umbrellas.

Nous donnerons le coup d’envoi de notre campagne annuelle lors de de la Marche Centraide aux 1000 parapluies!

Rejoignez-nous et utilisez le mot-clic #JamaisIndifférents dans vos publications afin de sensibiliser la population aux enjeux sociaux qui passent souvent inaperçus. — Centraide du Grand Montréal (@CentraideMtl) October 2, 2019

Centraide kicks off its annual campaign to fight poverty and social exclusion by walking from Place du Canada up Rene-Levesque Blvd. eventually ending at the Place des Festivals.

The following roads will be closed:

Cathedrale, between de la Gauchetiere W. and Rene-Levesque W.

Rene-Levesque W., between Cathedrale and de Bleury

De Bleury, between Rene-Levesque W. and Ste. Catherine W,

Ste. Catherine W., between de Bleury and Jeanne-Mance

Jeanne-Mance, Between Ste. Catherine W. and de Maisonneuve W.

Marchers will meet at on the corner of Rene-Levesque W. and Cathedrale, and the march begins at noon. The march will launch Centraide's annual fundraising campaign #unignorable, which aims to raise awareness about school dropouts, food insecurity, social isolation and homelessness.

The campaign runs to the end of Dec.