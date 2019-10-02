Road closures scheduled Wednesday for 1,000 Umbrellas march
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 9:38AM EDT
Motorists in the downtown area should note that there will be series of road closures Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Centraide's March of 1,000 Umbrellas.
Centraide kicks off its annual campaign to fight poverty and social exclusion by walking from Place du Canada up Rene-Levesque Blvd. eventually ending at the Place des Festivals.
The following roads will be closed:
- Cathedrale, between de la Gauchetiere W. and Rene-Levesque W.
- Rene-Levesque W., between Cathedrale and de Bleury
- De Bleury, between Rene-Levesque W. and Ste. Catherine W,
- Ste. Catherine W., between de Bleury and Jeanne-Mance
- Jeanne-Mance, Between Ste. Catherine W. and de Maisonneuve W.
Marchers will meet at on the corner of Rene-Levesque W. and Cathedrale, and the march begins at noon. The march will launch Centraide's annual fundraising campaign #unignorable, which aims to raise awareness about school dropouts, food insecurity, social isolation and homelessness.
The campaign runs to the end of Dec.
