Road closures near Montreal airport begin Sunday

Catching a flight in the next few days to escape all the roadwork in Montreal? Be warned that there is going to be roadwork near the airport, too.

The Ministry of Transport says parts of Highways 20 and 520 will be closed at different times overnight from Aug. 27 to 31 near the Dorval interchange and the Montreal-Trudeau airport. Drivers will have to take detours to reach the airport.

"Although the impact of night-time closures on traffic is generally less significant, the Ministry recommends that road users wishing to travel to the airport during this period plan their journeys accordingly," the ministry said in a news release on Wednesday.

The work is related to the redevelopment of the Dorval interchange.

Parts of Highways 20 and 520 will be closed near the Montreal-Trudeau airport between Aug. 27 and 31, 2023. (Source: Ministry of Transport)

Here is a breakdown of the road closures:

Hwy. 20 eastbound

Complete closure eastbound between exit 56 - P.-E.- Trudeau / A-520 est / Dorval Avenue and the entrance from Bouchard Boulevard, from Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Access to the airport will be maintained but entrances to this section will be closed 30 minutes before the complete closure of the highway. Drivers will be forced to take a marked detour via Herron Road.

Hwy. 20 westbound

Complete closure westbound between exit 56-O - P.-E.-Trudeau and the entrance from Montreal- Toronto Boulevard from Monday at 11 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Access to the airport will be maintained but drivers will have to take a detour marked by Roméo-Vachon Nord and Albert-de- Niverville boulevards, as well as Cardinal Avenue and McMillan Boulevard.

Hwy. 520 eastbound

Complete closure eastbound between Exit #1-E - Cardinal Avenue and the entrance from the airport, from Tuesday at 9 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The exit leading to the airport will be closed and drivers will have to take a marked detour via Michel-Jasmin Avenue.

Hwy. 520 westbound

Complete closure westbound between Exit #1-E - Cardinal Avenue and the entrance from the airport, from Wednesday at 10 p.m. to Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

The exit leading to the airport will be closed and drivers will have to take a marked detour via De la Côte-de-Liesse Road and McMillan Boulevard.