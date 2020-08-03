MONTREAL -- An accident involving a tanker truck caused a spill of petroleum products in the Richelieu River near McMasterville in the Monteregie region on Monday.

The Environment Ministry said the spill involved an “unknown quantity” of petroleum products.

A spokesperson for the region's fire department said they received a call at 5:30 a.m. about the incident and that a fire began in the truck's tire and spread to the tank. They didn't specifiy the exact nature of the products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2020.