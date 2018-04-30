

The weekend's rain combined with spring melt has raised water levels especially in the Eastern Townships, the Ottawa Valley, and south of Montreal.

Provincial government officials are checking water levels along several rivers in those areas and near Quebec City and the Beauce, southwest of the capital.

Officials in Laval are also keeping a close eye on the water, with residents along 8th Ave, which runs right to the edge of the Mille Iles river, saying over the weekend that water was rising up the street.

Riviera street, along the western edge of Laval, is frequently affected by spring flooding and police have set up signs advising residents that certain street sections were underwater.

Michel Payette's home suffered $25,000 worth of damage in last year's floods, and he hopes this year will not be a repeat.

"It is a bit of a worry but we take precautions. My house is above the street, it's always the basement that's at risk," said Payette.

"I took some measures to protect it this year. I built a cement wall around the house so now I won't have to deal with the sandbags and all that. As long as it doesn't overflow from the inside, like the sewers, because you can't stop that."

Police said that so far no house in Laval has been touched by floodwater.

The worst flooding in the province is currently near Lac Louise in Weedon, where 500 homes have been evacuated.

Other areas with minor flooding include the Chaudiere river and the Riviere du Loup.

Meanwhile Hydro Quebec said it will have to release water from reservoirs this week, and expects it will do so on Wednesday. The utility said because of heavy snow the reservoirs along the Manicouagan, Cote Nord, Peribonka, Saguenay Lac St. Jean, and La Grande rivers are 25 to 50 percent higher than normal.

Hydro Quebec officials say the releases will depend on weather and electricity demand so as to minimize the impact downstream.