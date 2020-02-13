MONTREAL -- Colombian-born Montreal boxer Oscar Rivas has signed a co-promotion agreement with American boxing promoter Top Rank.

The heavyweight ranked third at the World Boxing Council (WBC) will still be represented by Groupe Yvon Michel, but this association with Top Rank gives him access to ESPN platforms, a partner of Top Rank.

Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs) was still undefeated when he travelled to England to face Dillian Whyte for the interim WBC title. After sending Whyte to the mat in the ninth round, Rivas lost in a close decision. It was then determined that Whyte failed a doping test a few days before the fight, but was later cleared by the British anti-doping authorities and the WBC for 'lack of sufficient evidence.'

The 32-year-old boxer has not fought a fight since that July 20 bout.

Rivas, who represented Colombia at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is now joining a top heavyweight group at Top Rank, including world champion Tyson Fury and world hopefuls Kubrat Pulev, Agit Kabayel, Carlos Takam and Jarrell Miller.