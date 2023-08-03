Risk of Thursday thunderstorms in Montreal

Gray skies in Montreal could produce thunderstorms on Thursday, with Environment Canada forecasting constant rain throughout the day.

Conditions are favourable for powerful storms and even tornados across parts of Ontario and Quebec.

The following Quebec regions were under thunderstorm watch as of 8:30 a.m.:

Lachute - Saint-Jérôme

Lanaudière

Laurentians

Pontiac

Témiscamingue

Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau

For Montreal, Environment Canada predicts 5 millimetres of rainfall throughout the day and between 20 and 30 mm at night, when the risk of thunderstorms is higher.

Temperatures in the area will reach a high of 23 C (29 with humidex) and a low of 18 C.