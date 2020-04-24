MONTREAL -- The rise in popularity of video conference calls has caused a spike in business for a Montrealer selling a green screens.

Business consultant Bob Hanna was inspired to begin selling the screens, which are helpful for creating video effects, following the 2016 terror attack in Brussels, where he was living at the time.

“I had to travel a lot. That's why I lived close to the airport. All of a sudden, the airport was shut down. It was just a local thing, so if I wanted to travel, I'd have to drive to Paris and fly out of there. It was a huge hassle,” he said.

Hanna began talking to clients online, creating a new issue – worrying about having a business appropriate background during the chats.

“The house was a bit of a disaster,” he explained.

To solve the problem, Hanna bought a green screen, stands and other components in order to create a professional-looking backdrop.

Last year, he began selling his product under the name Neatscreen. Sales were slow at first, but the COVID-19 pandemic has seen business turn around.

“Let me put it this way. I've sold more in the last two weeks than I've sold in the last two quarters,” he said.

When used in conjunction with apps like Zoom, the screen helps create an almost seemless like effect, allowing users to look like they're anywhere. Some people opt for subtle backgrounds like bookshelves or an office, whereas others opt for something more fantastic, like a beach.

“I'm giving a COVID discount because I don't feel comfortable profiteering from it,” said Hanna. “Yes, my ship has come in but on the other hand, if I discount it, I can get products out there.”