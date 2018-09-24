Featured Video
Rip The Runway Montreal 2018
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 12:47PM EDT
October 6 @ 8:00 PM
Sofia Reception Hall - 410 Avenue Lafleur, LaSalle
Fashion Show Fundraiser Benefitting Alzheimer Group Inc.
Fashion For A Cause Montreal
Contact: Janice Small 514-690-0836
