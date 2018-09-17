Featured Video
Rip The Runway Montreal 2018
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 2:19PM EDT
Date: October 6, 2018 @ 8:00 PM
Address: Sofia Reception Hall,
410 Avenue Lafleur, LaSalle
Fashion Show Fundraiser "Fighting To Remember for Those Living with Alzheimer's & Dementia": Benefitting AGI (Alzheimer Groupe Inc.)
Name of Organization Hosting:
Fashion For A Cause Montreal
Contact: Janice Small 514.690.0836
Tickets Available on eventbrite.ca
