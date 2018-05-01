

Montreal police are ordering everyone in the area near Sherbrooke and Ste-Timothee Sts. to vacate as an ongoing police operation is underway.



Stay away from Lafontaine Park and the nearby area as police work to disperse an unpredictable protest currently underway.

Protesters have converged on the area for a May Day demonstration, but police say that due to illegal activity, everyone must leave the premises and allow police to conduct the intervention.



Witnesses are describing a volatile scene: cars have been smashed, police have hit protesters with batons, tear gas has been set off by police and demonstrators are setting of fireworks.



As many as four protests were taking place Tuesday afternoon throughout the city as part of the annual demonstration for workers' rights and anti-capitalism. Many of the protesters united at 6 p.m. at Lafontaine Park for a larger gathering.



Tear gas has been dispersed and there is heavy police presence, including police equipped with riot gear.



