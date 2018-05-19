

CTV Montreal





Two contrasting protests were underway Saturday near the Canada- U.S. Border, where thousands of asylum seekers entered the country illegally at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

The Storm Alliance group - an Alt-Right affiliate, and other organizations opposed to Canadian immigration policies gathered at Lacolle.

A few kilometers away, at Roxham Road in Hemmingford, pro-immigration demonstrators from Solidarity Across Borders held their own event to denounce the racism of "far-right" groups and promote an "open and welcoming" border.

Riot police were on-hand to control the group, who proceeded to block access to the Highway 15 north at Montee Guay - even before Storm Alliance's arrival.

Members of Solidarity Across Borders have blocked hwy 15 near the Lacolle border. Riot police moving in to disperse. SQ arresting organizer. Storm Alliance hasn’t even arrived on site yet. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/jEorRYZAdo — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) May 19, 2018

Activist Jaggi Singh was also reportedly arrested at the demonstration.

In a video posted on Facebook, Storm Alliance spokesperson Eric Trudel posited Saturday's rally as a means of denouncing illegal immigration.

Accprding to him, the Canadian government is spending too much money to "invite people who don't need help," instead of "feeding and caring for children in Quebec."

However, La Meute - another alt-right group - refused to join in the weekend demonstration. La Meute spokesperson, Sylvain Brouillette, said that Storm Alliance is mistaken in their targeting of asylum seekers.

Instead, Brouillette told The Canadian Press that "it's human to want the best for your family," referring to asylum seekers. La Meute believes the real target in this debate should be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who "prevents the RCMP from doing their job," the group said.

With files from The Canadian Press.