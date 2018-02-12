Rio Tinto making $250 million investment
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 1:52PM EST
Rio Tinto is investing $250 million its Saguenay Lac Saint Jean factory.
The plant, built in 1936, employs more than 1,000 people and generates $135 million each year in the local economy.
Rio Tinto will be working on its filtration systems and waste disposal for bauxite residues.
The investment comes as employees at ABI in Becancour, which is owned by Alcoa although Rio Tinto has a minority share, have been locked out.
